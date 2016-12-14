It looks like a conspiracy, says CM

more-in

After receiving the resignation of Excise Minister H.Y. Meti and sending it to Governor Vajubhai Vala for his acceptance, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dubbed the incident that resulted in the resignation as something that “looks like a conspiracy” by Mr. Meti’s political detractors.

“It looks like that. A conspiracy might have been hatched by his political detractors”, he told mediapersons.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate “to know the truth about the incident”, asserted that Mr. Meti’s resignation could not be construed as an “embarrassment” to the ruling party and the government, as the truth is yet to be known.

Asserting that Mr. Meti resigned on moral grounds, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that release of the alleged tape did not amount to Mr. Meti admitting his guilt. “Mr. Meti’s resignation was sought for. He voluntarily submitted it immediately after local news channels began airing the questionable CD”, he said.

Refusing to draw a parallel with the incident of Minister for Primary and Higher Education Tanveer Sait allegedly caught viewing sleazy pictures on his phone during the Tipu Jayanti celebration, the Chief Minister said “It is not right to compare the incident of Mr. Meti with Mr. Tanveer Sait. Mr. Sait was cleared of all the charges by the CID. His was not a case at all,” he asserted.

Replying to an allegation by H.D. Kumaraswamy, President, Janata Dal (Secular), that Mr. Siddaramaiah was aware of the presence of the CD in question a month ago, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegations are far from the truth. “Had I knew about it, I would have sought Mr. Meti’s resignation long back and would have not waited so long”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “I had promised to seek the resignation of Mr. Meti if the questionable CD is released. But Mr. Meti did not wait till I asked for his resignation. Even now Mr. Meti denies the allegations against him. The woman in question is also accusing some people of conspiring, which is why I ordered a probe by CID to investigate the conspiracy angle,” he explained.