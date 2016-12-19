It’s Forest vs. Revenue Departments on Machohalli land

more-in

A nearly 100-acre patch of forest land in an increasingly-concretised city will give way to a layout housing bhavans, offices, and educational institutions under the patronage of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office. What is allowing this to happen is a flip-flop by the Revenue Department, which despite reports and objections, has insisted that it was their land to give.

Machohalli Reserve Forest, which was declared a plantation forest more than a century ago, has been proposed for allocation of 96.3 acres to various organisations from the backward classes communities.

The genesis of the issue dates back to 1964, where, along with other forest patches around the city, even Machohalli was allocated for non-forest purposes. Machohalli was transferred to a Trust to run an orphanage, who set up a small building and quarters. However, by 2009, the Revenue Department scrapped the grant and took over the land as “conditions”, including a failure to protect sandalwood trees in the patch, had been violated.

However, in a letter written after proposals to grant the land to social welfare groups was brought to their notice, the Chief Conservator of Forests (Bengaluru) on September 28, 2016 said the original grant was not “legal” as it was not notified under the Mysore Forest Regulation Act, 1900. As there is no document that it was “deforested”, the land should “rightfully” be transferred back to the Forest Department.

The logic appeared to hold the fort a year ago during a joint-inspection by a sub-committee comprising the Regional Commissioner, Bengauru, and forest officials in December 2015. The committee termed it “forest land” and directed that all current encroachments, which total to more than 40 acres by 62 people, be removed.

‘Not forest land’

These had clearly caused some confusion as seen in the letters in December 2015 by the tahsildhar (Bengaluru North taluk), who sought a clarification from the Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru) on the Forest Department’s position. Even in May 2016, the DC asked for directions from the Regional Commissioner on transferring the land to the Forest Department. A year earlier, the Chief Minister’s office directed allocation of land to Sri Kaginele Mahasamsthana Mutt (Haveri) and other organisations in this patch.

By October 17, 2016 in the midst of these confusions, the DC (Bengaluru) wrote to the Principal Secretary (Revenue Department) claiming that “there was no proof that Machohalli was forest land and as per the prior government notifications (in 2007, 2015) government land could be given to “groups working for public purpose”.

Forest Department officials said they would continue to challenge the allotment. “The Revenue Department claims that the land was released by the Forest Department. We are trying to get hold of documents from 1964 to see under what conditions the grant was made,” said T.M. Vijaybhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Environment and Ecology).

Revenue Department officials were unavailable for comment, while one even said it was a “sensitive matter”.

However, M.V. Jayanti, Regional Commissioner (Bengaluru), who has received letters of objection from the Forest Department, said: “We are seeking a report by the Deputy Commissioner. So far, there has been no allocation order and we are seeking an explanation.”