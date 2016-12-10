Investigation will bring to light the truth in money laundering issue: Eshwarappa

more-in

K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has said that investigation in the money laundering issue involving L. Bheema Nayak, Special Land Acquisition Officer, would bring the truth to light.

In a brief chat with presspersons during his visit here to attend the marriage of a relative on Friday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that he came to know about the issue through the media and did not have details and did not want to comment. However, he said that after investigation, the truth would come to light.

He accused the Congress of politicising the vexed Mahadayi river water sharing issue.

According to him, the Congress deciding to take a delegation to the Prime Minister urging him to intervene in the matter is a drama. For, the Congress in Goa is not in favour of sharing the river water with Karnataka on the one hand and All India Congress President Sonia Gandhi is siding with Goa Congress on the other. The long-pending dispute could be resolved amicably provided the Goa Congress agrees to share the river water with Karnataka,” he said

Mr. Eshwarappa also criticised the Congress government for its failure to initiate steps to tackle the severe drought facing the State.

Except for pointing its fingers at the Union government, the Congress government has done little or nothing to come to the rescue of the people, farmers. Ministers in-charge of the districts were not touring their districts and sensitising the official machinery to take up drought relief works. So far, goshalas have not been opened, he said. On the formation of Rayanna Brigade, Mr. Eshwarappa reiterated that he had already clarified its purpose to the party leaders, including State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa, and there was no going back in the matter. According to him, heads of several religious institutions had extended their support to the brigade taking up the cause of backward classes.