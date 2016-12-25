Instil confidence among farmers: MLA

more-in

Sharada Poorya Naik, MLA for Shivamogga Rural, has called upon agriculture experts to instil confidence among farmers to help them tide over the prevailing drought.

She was speaking after inaugurating a two-day Krushi Utsav, an agriculture expo organised by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, in Pillangeri village near here on Saturday.

Owing to a sluggish monsoon, farmers of Malnad region and those in the command areas of Bhadra reservoir are facing shortage of water for agricultural operations this year, she said, adding that agriculture experts should create awareness among them on cultivation of less water-intensive crops during drought and on making optimum utilisation of the water available.

Addressing the gathering, R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, said that as the agriculture sector is facing serious shortage of manpower, it has become inevitable to mechanise farming operations. The number of custom hiring centres of agricultural tools established by the State government in rural areas should be increased, he said. Zilla Panchayat member K.E. Kanthesh and general secretary of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha H.R. Basavarajappa were present. An exhibition-cum-sale of food items prepared by women self-help groups, handicrafts designed by rural artisans, and a wide range of agriculture equipment is being held as part of the event. On Sunday, experts will deliver talks on enhancing yield of horticultural crops and on role of farmers in water conservation.