Innovative crop nipping machine

Sharanabasappa Patil, a farmer from Halsultanpur village in Kalaburagi district, was the cynosure of all eyes at Krishi Mela - 2016 organised at the Agricultural Research Station here between Saturday and Monday. He was demonstrating the hand-held machine that he had developed for nipping shoots of red-gram and other crops.

Nipping vertically-grown shoots at the top of red-gram and other crop would result in growing more number of branches. The horizontal spread of the plants would in turn result in more yields, at least 1-2 quintals per acre, by bearing more flowers and pods. But, nipping the crop grown on vast tracts of lands by hand is a tiresome job. It requires more labourers resulting in escalation in the cost of production.

“This simple machine, which requires only one person to handle, would do a job of 12 labourers in a day,” the 42-year old progressive farmer told The Hindu.

The nipping equipment is assembled with the help of dead spraying machine and a disk with three slots to fix ordinary shaving blades. The blades can be adjusted to rotate in both clock-wise and anti-clock-wise for nipping. A fully charged machine can be operated for nearly eight hours and approximately 2.5 acres can be covered. A solar panel can also be attached to the battery so that it can be charged and operated.

Mr. Patil has priced the machine at Rs.1,300. The solar panel, if opted, will cost an additional Rs. 1,500. “Nipping red-gram plants on an acre of land requires 12 labourers and costs around Rs.2,400. A farmer can own this machine at the labour charges that he pays for nipping just one acre of crop. Around 15,000 farmers have purchased the equipment in the last four years,” he said.

The PUC pass farmer has also developed a number of smaller farm equipment and machines. A few among them are millet extracting machine, low-cost motor time and box for converting single phase power to three phase.