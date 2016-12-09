Injured ‘Sidda’ dies of apathy, multiple injuries

more-in

35-year-old ‘Sidda’, a wild elephant who has been battling for life at a ragi field attached to the backwaters of Manchanabele dam, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, died in the early hours of Friday.

He was very weak and suffering from multiple health ailments owing to the alleged inordinate delay in the commencement of treatment.

The elephant had stopped responding to treatment a few days ago, following the intensification of pus formation and maggots in his body, and died at 2 a.m., Forest Department sources said.

The tusks were removed on Friday morning. According to the Forest Department officials, the post-mortem examination will be conducted and the pachyderm will be cremated at the spot.

The wild elephant was badly injured when it fell into a ditch near Dodderi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on August 30. His front right leg was broken and by limping all the way, he entered the Manchanbele dam on August 31. He spent nearly two months in the water with no efforts being initiated by the Forest Department to shift him to an elephant camp/animal rescue centres amidst strong demands from wildlife enthusiasts.

‘Sidda’ was brought out of the waters only on October 21 after his health condition had worsened. He had to lie on his left side on the reservoir bed till November 9. He was shifted to a ‘kraal’ (a temporary metal structure), built by the Madras Engineer Group and Centre, on November 10 and since then he was standing with the support of a harness.