Independent candidate emerges victorious in by-election

Independent candidate Ramanna Shetty registered victory in the by-poll for ward number 31 of Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (CMC). The poll was announced following the demise of Ramakrishna Gowda of JD(S), who was representing the ward.

The counting of votes for the by-poll was held on Wednesday. Mr. Shetty received 1,185 votes, beating Congress candidate G. Shivakumar (525 votes) and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dinesh (192).

With this, the total number of independent candidates in the CMC stands at four. In the 35 member body, Janata Dal(Secular) has 21 members, six members belong to Congress party and four members to BJP.

The JD(S), that enjoys absolute majority, is in power in the CMC.

The JD(S) did not field its candidate for the by-election but had declared to support Mr. Gowda. Speaking to presspersons after the

victory, Mr. Gowda thanked the leaders of JD(S), including Bhadravathi MLA M.J. Appaji, for supporting him.