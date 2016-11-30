Increase in MSP of copra sought

more-in

Stating that the minimum support price for copra was low, people’s representatives and coconut growers have demanded that the government increase it to at least Rs.10,000 per quintal. As of now, the minimum support price fixed by the Union government is Rs. 6,240 per quintal. The Department of Agriculture Marketing has set up centres to procure copra at Rs.7,240 per quintal, which includes Rs.1,000 from the State government.

The price of the copra in the market fell below the support price, forcing coconut growers to urge the government to procure copra. Finally, the government decided to set up the centre. The State is purchasing copra from growers, not exceeding 20 quintals from a grower, for the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED). The sellers (growers) have to bring their product along with relevant documents to prove their landholding and crop pattern. The centres have begun to operate. However, the farmers are yet to bring copra. They have to make arrangements for the documents.

‘Must demand hike’

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arsikere MLA, speaking to presspersons in Arsikere on Monday, stressed upon the need to send a delegation to the Centre to demand an increase in the support price of copra.

“Coconut growers are in distress following a decrease in rainfall. The yield in the farms has also come down drastically. The government should offer the support price of Rs. 10,000 per quintal,” he said. All MLAs representing coconut-growing areas should demand a hike in the support price, he said.

Pressure on govt.

Similarly, C.N. Balakrishna, Shravanabelagola MLA, and M.A. Gopalaswamy, MLC, who participated in the inauguration of the copra procurement centre in Channarayapatna voiced the same demand. Mr. Balakrishna said he would raise the demand in the ongoing Legislature Session in Belagavi and ensure that the State government increase its share. Mr. Gopalaswamy said he would pressurise the State government to increase the support price.

Coconut growers also said that if the support price had been fixed at Rs. 10,000, the price in the open market would also have increased. Dayanand, a coconut grower of Channaraypatna taluk said, “If the support price was around Rs. 10,000, the market would have been in favour of the growers. As the support price is itself Rs. 6,240, the buyers demand a price closer to the support price,” he said.