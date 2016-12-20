Income Tax Appellate Tribunal holds its first hearing in Mysuru

more-in

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal conducted a hearing in Mysuru for the first time on Monday. It has proposed to have such hearings on a regular basis in future.

Justice Dev Darshan Sud, president of the appellate, inaugurated the circuit bench, which will sit for one week and hear appeals from litigants from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

The authorities said such hearings will be conducted frequently and will obviate litigants’ need to go to Bengaluru. “We want to bring justice to the doorstep of the litigants,” said Justice Sud.

The tribunal is not a part of the Income Tax Department but is a quasi-judicial institution established in January 1941. It is a statutory body constituted under Section 252 of the Income Tax Act. A release said the tribunal hears appeals related to direct taxes and its orders can be challenged only in the High Court if a substantial question of law arises for determination.

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru has about 5,000 cases pending, out of which around 300 cases are from Mysuru. It may also establish a permanent bench in Mysuru, depending on the response and its success, the release said.