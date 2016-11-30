In Tumakuru district, HIV scare among youngsters

more-in

Lack of awareness is the main cause for the spread of the disease

The Tumakuru district government hospital at present is treating 5,253 HIV(Human Immunodeficiency Virus) positive patients and an alarmingly majority of the patients are youngsters.

As many as 52 are in the age group of 15-24 years, 243 are in the age group of 25-34, 394 are in the age group of 35-49 years out of 885 cases tested positive for HIV from April, 2015 to March, 2016.

Though the number of HIV cases has come down in the last 10 years in the district, younger people becoming the victims is a matter of concern.

Lack of awareness is the main cause for the spread of the disease among the youngsters.

Medical Officer of Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre Dr.Shankar told The Hindu, 50 percent of those infected are in the 18-45 age group which is the economically and sexually productive age group. Teenagers who are exposed to lot of things related to sex through internet and smart phones try to experiment and hence have a high risk of contracting HIV and ruining their life.

He says a 19-year-old degree student contracted HIV infection after he had homosexual relationship with his hostel room-mate and for the past two years he is taking treatment. A 22-year-old youth working in a petrol bunk came to know that he was infected with HIV only after he came to take treatment for tuberculosis. He had sex with a sex worker for just Rs.100 and after which he was infected with HIV.

District AIDS Prevention Control Officer Dr.Sanath Kumar told The Hindu, “Tumakuru city has the highest number of HIV positive cases in the district with a total of 4,916 from 2008 to 2016 and Gubbi taluk has the second highest with 1,051 cases from 2008 to 2016.”

Dr. Sanath Kumar attributes the high prevalence of HIV in Tumakuru city and Gubbi taluk to the presence of more number of sex workers in that region. He says that there are 2,350 female sex workers out of which 60-70 percent are HIV positive out of which 40 per cent are still active.

The increase in MSM (Men having sex with Men) will also increase the risk of contracting HIV by 8 per cent than having sex with females. Out of 1,400 MSM , 40 are HIV positive.

Prevention

Sex education along with awareness about HIV has to be included in the curriculum from high school and sex workers infected with HIV has to be rehabilitated by the government to prevent the spread of HIV, said Dr. Sanath Kumar. Awareness about the disease has to be given through mass media, especially through television.

Total number of HIV positive cases: 5,253

Total males with HIV: 2707

Total females with HIV: 2530

Total transgenders: 16.