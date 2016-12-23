Illegally mined, stocked sand seized

more-in

A team of officials from the revenue and police departments raided Dodda Kere near Hemmanahalli of K.R. Pet taluk and seized at least 25 truckloads of sand that was illegally mined and stocked at the lakebed.

Based on information that the sand was stocked, a police team, led by inspector H.B. Venkateshaiah and other officials, conducted the raid on Wednesday evening and recovered several units of sand that was kept ready for transportation during night.The raid was conducted under the supervision of K.R. Pet tahsildar K. Ratna. The seized sand was later auctioned, police officers told presspersons on Thursday. Following the seizure, the officials have decided to continue raids against illegal sand mining and transportation in the district.