Ignoring warning, Eshwarappa attends Sangolli Rayanna Brigade programme

more-in

Despite a warning from BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, senior party leader K.S. Eshwarappa participated in the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade programme at Nandgad of Khanapur taluk on Tuesday. Former BJP MLA Jagdish Metgud of Bailhongal was also present, as also seers of various mutts. Basavaraj Mrityunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama did not attend, even as speakers alleged that pressure was brought on several other pontiffs to stay away from the event.

Mr. Eshwarappa, seers and some former BJP legislators took an oath to protect humanity and work for the socio-economic and cultural upliftment of backward classes, dalits and deprived sections of the society

Mr.Eshwarappa said he was confident that Mr.Yeddyurappa would not issue a show cause notice, and that he would reply appropriately if a notice was eventually issued.

He said he would work for the prospects of BJP as well as Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, the latter being a non-political forum floated to work for the socio-economic and cultural upliftment of backward classes, dalits and other religious minorities in the State.

He felt the brigade’s emergence would help the BJP in the next elections. Party’s national president Amit Shah had already stated that Mr.Yeddyurappa would be the chief ministerial candidate and there was no difference on the issue.

Mr. Eshwarappa said he would speak to Mr.Yeddyurappa

and clear his doubts about the Brigade’s aims and objectives.

To a question, he said national leaders equally supported State leaders.

Mr. Eshwarappa said a State-level conference of the Brigade would be organised at Kudalasangama on the occasion of death anniversary of Sangolli Rayanna on January 26, 2017.

Meanwhile, taluk and district-level conferences, including in Shikarpur and Shivamogga, would be held to strengthen the organisation.