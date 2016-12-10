Karnataka

IT launches searchin Hubballi

Officials from the Income Tax Department conducted searches at shops and residences of two businessmen in Hubballi on Friday.

A team of officials from Belagavi conducted the searches at the shop and residence of Samandar Singh of Sagar Finance. They searched his office at Javali Sal and his flat at Keshwapur.

They conducted searches at the shop of bullion trader V.R. Habib at Javali Sal. The searches, which started in the afternoon, went on till late evening and the officials declined to divulge any details.

There were reports about another team conducting searches at the shop of another trader Kailash at Gauli Galli, but it was not confirmed.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the searches were related to the case of hawala money seized in Goa.

