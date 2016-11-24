I will waive crop loans only if Centre responds: CM

more-in

Siddaramaiah turns tables on BJP, wants Centre to waive 50 p.c. of farmers’ loans taken from nationalised banks

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday turned the tables on the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been demanding waiver of crop loans of farmers, by declaring that he would heed their demand only if the NDA government at the Centre waived at least 50 per cent of the crop loans of State farmers taken from nationalised banks.

“Only 20 to 22 per cent of farmers have taken loans from cooperative societies which come under the State sector. But 78 to 80 per cent farmers have got loans from nationalised banks on which the Centre has control. The crop loans from cooperative societies account for Rs. 10,000 crore as against Rs. 35,000 crore from nationalised banks. This clearly shows that the Centre has to act and waive crop loans if the majority of farmers have to benefit,” Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked while intervening during the reply by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa to the debate on drought.

In his reply marked by political overtones, the Chief Minister accused the Centre of being “insensitive” to the State’s request to release aid for taking up drought relief works, and declared that he would lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convince him about the need to immediately release drought assistance.

Attack on BJP

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, he described it as a party of “traders” which did not have concern for farmers or poor. “I met Mr. Narendra Modi in Delhi and briefed him for one-and-a-half hours about the seriousness of the drought gripping the State. But despite that we are yet to get even a single paise as aid from the Centre,” he said.

Claiming that demonetisation was bound to fetch an additional income of more than Rs. five lakh crore to the Centre, he said waiving 50 per cent of the crop loans of Karnataka farmers from nationalised banks was not a difficult task for it.

He also alleged that the Centre had done injustice to Karnataka by providing meagre quantum of grants from the 14th Finance Commission.

He assured legislators of providing a grant of Rs. 60 lakh to each of the taluks gripped by drought for taking up relief works.

Walkout

The Chief Minister’s jibe at the Centre angered the BJP members who not only accused the Congress government of failing to effectively tackle drought, but also staged a walkout. JD (S) too staged a walkout expressing dissatisfaction over not waiving crop loans.

Earlier, Mr. Kagodu Thimmappa said the State had suffered losses to the tune of Rs. 17,193 crore due to drought and had sought Central assistance of Rs. 4,702.54 crore.