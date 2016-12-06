I-T officials search four houses

One of the houses in Hagari Bommanahalli where IT officials were verifying documents in Ballari district.

Four teams of officials from the Income Tax Department conducted simultaneous raids at four places in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk in Ballari district on Monday.

The raids were conducted following reports of the depositing of hefty amounts of cash in bank accounts by four persons.

The teams, with police protection, searched the houses of Choutagi Umesh, former taluk panchayat member, Basapur Umesh, a hotelier in Bannikal village, B. Ramesh in Hampasagar, and also the house of his relative in Hagari Bommanahalli.

The search and verification of records in all the houses, began at 7.00 am.

Efforts made by reporters to get official information were of no avail as none of the officials were ready to speak.