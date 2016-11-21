I-T Dept. conducts inquiry at Janardhan Reddy’s offices in Ballari

more-in

A team of 10 Income Tax Department sleuths from Hubballi conducted a survey and inquiry at the offices of Obulapuram Mining company and Associated Mining company, owned by mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy, on Monday.

The sleuths, divided into two groups, entered the two offices located in Veeranagouda Colony, close to Mr. Reddy's residence.

The inquiry comes close on the heels of the opulent wedding of Mr. Reddy’s daughter in Bengaluru.

It is believed that the inquiry was conducted following a complaint given by one Narasimhamurthy seeking investigation into the source of Mr. Reddy's income with which he organised the wedding, especially when several investigating agencies, including the CBI, had seized/frozen his assets.

Incidentally, Mr. Reddy, who is on bail, was in Ballari when the inquiry was taking place. He was not available for comment.

Last day in Ballari

I-T officials also went to Mr. Reddy's residence. Today is the last day of Mr. Reddy's stay in Ballari. The Supreme court had banned Mr. Reddy, accused of indulging in illegal mining, from coming to Ballari while granting him bail. However, he was permitted by the court to stay in Ballari from Nov 1 to 21.