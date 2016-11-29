Hundreds barge into core tiger reserve area during temple festival

more-in

Hundreds of people, allegedly egged on by local elected representatives, are having a free rein in the core area of Bandipur National Park during the annual jathra mahotsava of the Beladakuppe Mahadeshwara temple in the Hediyala range of the national park. This is in utter disregard for wildlife laws prohibiting human intrusion in tiger reserves.

The temple festival has not only been increasing in scale over the years, but is also a bone of contention between the local community and conservationists. The reason: a huge crowd of people who pour in over a week disturbs wildlife.

This year’s festival got under way on Saturday and will go on till Wednesday. The Forest Department had convinced the villagers of the necessity of crowd regulation and had banned the entry of private vehicles. Instead, KSRTC buses were pressed into service to minimise the disturbance.

But on Sunday night, local JD(S) MLA Chikkamadu and his supporters reached the spot and were embroiled in an argument with the officials, who were unfortunately outnumbered by the crowd. Subsequently, the mob barged into the forests resulting in the total collapse of crowd regulation, according to wildlife activists who were camping in the area.

Activists told The Hindu that the crowd chanted slogans against conservationists and the Forest Department personnel for sometime after which scores of villagers entered the jungles on two-wheelers. According to local forest officials, nearly 2,000 two-wheelers entered the core area. Wildlife activists have flayed the authorities for remaining silent when political representatives obstructed government officials from discharging their duty.

Activists plan to bring the incident to the notice of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and higher authorities in the government. They also want an investigation into the role of local politicians in the incident.

Mr. Chikkamadu told The Hindu, “Local sentiments have to be balanced with conservation. I had requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to permit people to participate in the festival inside the forests and he had directed the authorities not to come in the way of the jathra,” he said.

Refuting allegations that he instigated the mob, Mr. Chikkamadu said he had appealed to the Forest Department to lift the restriction on the entry of private vehicles. The restriction came too late and the public was not aware of it. “With passions running high, a few of them lifted the barricade and moved in. We did not intend to break the law, but local religious sentiments should also be respected. From next year, let there be adequate publicity on the ban on entry of private vehicles into the forests to reduce human pressure on forests,” he added.

The MLA also said the festival has a “tradition of hundreds of years”, while the notification declaring the forests as a tiger reserve, came recently.

The Beladakuppe Mahadeshwara temple draws thousands of people from the region in the last week of ‘karthika masa’.

Besides a large congregation of people and vehicle entry, the use of generators, blaring music and dance all through the night are in violation of wildlife law.