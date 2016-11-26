Hubballi-Dharwad to host StateOlympics Games from Feb. 3

more-in

The twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad will host the State Level Olympics Games from February 3 to 10 and 275 gold, silver and bronze medals each would be awarded in as many events to be held during the mega sports event.

The event is being jointly conducted by the Karnataka State Olympics Association and the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

Chairing a preparatory meeting here on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Level Olympics Games was first held in Bagalkot in 1987 and then, in Mandya and Mysuru in 2007-08.

Subsequently, after eight years, the event was being conducted in Hubballi-Dharwad, which meant the event was being conducted in North Karnataka after 30 years, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that competitions would be conducted in different categories of 25 sports events and only archery and shooting competitions would be held in Bengaluru.

He said that the State government had allocated Rs. 3 crore and directed the officials to make arrangements for food and accommodation for 5,000 sportspersons and 1,000 coaches, referees and officials. As many as 11 sub-committees have been formed. Ministers Pramod Madhwaraj, Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Vinay Kulkarni, Santosh Lad and MLC Basavaraj Horatti will head various committees. The officials of various departments will be the members of these sub-committees.

Ministers Pramod Madhwaraj, K.J. Goerge, Vinay Kulkarni and MLC Basavaraj Horatti were present.