House panel report on NICE project to be tabled in Assembly on Thursday

Speaker gives nod after dharna by BJP members

Giving in to protests by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Speaker K.B. Koliwad on Wednesday gave his nod for tabling the report by a legislature committee on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP) by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE).

While the contents of the report are yet to be made public, sources said it may have recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged irregularities and also recovery of excess land allegedly acquired for the project.

The committee was led by Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra and the report will now be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

Earlier, several members from both the ruling and the Opposition parties expressed concern over Mr. Koliwad not proceeding further on the report for nearly a week after it was submitted to him.

However, the Speaker maintained that he needed time to go through the contents of the voluminous report before giving his approval. Opposition members contended this by pointing out that he did not have the powers to change the contents of the report even if he found them inappropriate.

Stressing the need for immediate tabling of the report, Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar alleged that efforts were being made by NICE representatives to obtain a stay from the Supreme Court against tabling of the report. “If you delay the nod for tabling of the report, it may not see the light of the day at all,” he remarked.

BJP member Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told the Speaker that any delay in giving his nod to table the report would result in people suspecting that he was under pressure from certain lobbies to stall the report. Endorsing his views, the Opposition members referred to a report in a section of the media that had alleged that a “powerful” Minister was trying to stall the tabling of the report on behalf of NICE.

BJP Deputy Leader R. Ashok alleged that irregularities to the tune of Rs. 30,000 crore had taken place in the BMICP and NICE had sold 7,000 to 8,000 acres of land allotted to it.

Finally, the BJP members trouped to the well of the House and began a dharna, following which the Speaker relented and announced his nod for tabling the report.