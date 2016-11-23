Hospital to accept demonetisednotes for medical services

more-in

To help needy patients to overcome the effect of demonetisation on getting medical treatment, Arunodaya Hospital at Havambhavi here has decided to accept the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency up to December 31, 2016 and provide medical treatment on credit in emergency cases and for major orthopaedic surgeries.

Satish Kandula, orthopaedic surgeon and director of the hospital, told presspersons here on Monday that people were finding it difficult in getting medical and surgical emergency services with the demonetised notes.

“Considering their plight, we have decided to extend emergency medical services for orthopaedics, trauma, spine surgery and joint replacement for payments in old currency up to December 31. In addition, our hospital has decided to provide credit facility for patients for these medical services up to March 2017 by which time things (flow of new currency) would have stabilised,” he said.

He also made it clear that credit facility was only for emergency and major surgical services connected with orthopaedics and not for out-patients and other sections.