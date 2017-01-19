Hosa Belaku: Mysuru gets LED tube lights

more-in

After LED bulbs, it’s now the turn to switch over to LED tube lights and “energy-efficient” ceiling fans.

Under the Domestic Efficient Lighting Programme (DELP), which was launched by the Department of Energy two years ago, 27.47 lakh 9 watt LED bulbs had been sold in districts falling under the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), an entity of the Union government, has been supplying the bulbs since the launch of Hosa Belaku.

The CESC alone needs about 67 lakh bulbs for distribution among its consumers in five districts, and the State’s requirement is over six crore bulbs. By opting for LED, the department aims to achieve energy efficiency and save power consumption by at least 40 per cent.

Each bulb was sold at ₹ 100 after the launch. The price was reduced to ₹ 80 and further slashed to ₹ 65.

CESC Executive Engineer Anne Gowda told The Hindu that each tube light set costs ₹ 230 and fans cost ₹ 1,150 a set. The sale of ceiling fans will begin soon. “Tube lights have been introduced since many households are used to using them,” he added.

EESL Senior Regional Manager N. Mohan is coordinating the distribution in CESC areas. The tube lights are available only in Mysuru city. The 9 watt bulb is now being procured from a different private manufacturer through a tender. The same manufacturer had been supplying 20 watt tube lights, according to the company.

Counter sale of LED bulbs across the CESC districts had stopped for about two months since the company was looking for fresh tenders, perhaps aimed at distributing bulbs at an even more subsidised cost.

“Tube lights and bulbs are available at four places in Mysuru. The supply network will be expanded once the delivery up from the manufacturer goes up. After January 15, more areas will get the bulbs and lights,” said B.N. Shekar, consultant, EESL, Mysuru.

In Mysuru, bulbs and tube lights were available at CESC Kuvempunagar, CESC V.V. Mohalla, CESC Harsha Road and CESC Vidyaranyapuram. Since the bulbs come with a three-year replacement warranty, the company was replacing conked out bulbs (sold till last year) if customers produced a bill towards their purchase for the same. Even the new bulb comes with three-year warranty while the tube light comes with a two-and-half-year warranty.