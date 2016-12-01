Highest number of dengue cases reported from Bengaluru

more-in

A total of 5,522 cases of dengue and 1,276 cases of Chikungunya have been reported in the State from January 1 to November 22, according to Health Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar

Replying to BJP member B.N. Vijaykumar in the Assembly during the Question Hour, the minister said eight persons had died due to dengue, while no death had been reported due to Chikungunya.

Of the eight deaths, seven had been reported from private hospitals.

In terms of dengue, the Bengaluru City tops the State, accounting for 604 cases, followed by Udupi (559), Mysuru (542) and Dakshina Kannada (467). In terms of Chikungunya, Tumakuru leads the State, accounting for 184 cases, followed by Mysuru (148) and Bengaluru (141).

Only five cases of dengue have been reported from Bidar, while Yadgiri has not reported any Chikungunya cases at all.

The minister refused to provide assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the dengue patients who undergo treatment in private hospitals. “The government hospitals have all the facilities to treat dengue patients,” he said.