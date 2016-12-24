High Court issues emergent notice to VC, Registrar of Rani Channamma University

more-in

The High Court on Friday issued an emergent notice to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, in Writ Petition No.65342/2016 directing them to appear on December 27 on the issue of excess affiliation fee.

The notice was issued following the writ petition challenging the “Excessive Affiliation Fees” structure of the RCU for the year 2017-18. The petition was filed by Arihant Charitable Trust represented by its President Mahaveer B. Sagari, Arihant Charitable Minority B.S.W. & M.S.W. College, Muddebihal and two others running the un-aided RCU-affiliated colleges in Vijayapura district.

The court also made it clear that in the event of the respondents failing to appear on the stated date, the petition would be dealt with, heard and decided on merits in their absence, Mr. Mahaveer said.