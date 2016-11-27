Hi-tech market to come up at Betageri

more-in

A hi-tech market, able to house around 100 vendors, will come up at an estimated Rs. 1 crore at Betageri within the limits of the Gadag-Betageri city municipal council.

Performing the bhoomi puja at Betageri on Saturday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and district in-charge H.K. Patil said that the market would developed into a model one.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Minister also highlighted the need to keep the market areas clean and tidy.

On the various development works pertaining to water supply, road development and academic institutions, initiated in the district of Gadag, Mr. Patil emphasised on the need to maintain cleanliness in the urban and rural areas of the district.

Mr. Patil said that the government had initiated additional development projects in the areas, mostly inhabited by members belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Steps also had been taken to issue record of rights of houses to shelter-less people by 2017 and streetlights in Gadag city were being installed at a cost of Rs. 80 lakh.

The Minister said that as many as 40 parks would be created in Gadag city.

He also called on the citizens to help the government in identifying the genuine beneficiaries and also providing them the facilities extended by the government.

On the occasion, the Minister gave away cheques to owners of mobile ice-cream parlours.

President of Gadag Zilla Panchayat Vasanna Kuradagi, S.V. Sankanur, MLC, president of Gadag Betageri City Municipal Council Peersab Kautal and others were present.