Hemareddi Mallamma Jyoti Yatra reaches Ballari

The Hemareddi Mallamma Jyoti Yatra arrived in Ballari recently. The yatra, which was flagged off from Srishaila on September 19, went around various districts spreading the message of Hemareddi Mallamma, a pious woman.

Uded Basavaraj and Dr. Venkat Mahipal, leaders of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Reddi community, told presspersons here that the ‘jyoti’ would be taken out in a procession starting from Municipal School grounds, passing through the main streets of the city. Later religious leaders delivered special lectures about the life and works of Hemareddi Mallamma.

