Health Department preparing the ground for ambitious UHC pilot project

Hectic preparations are on to implement the Union government’s ambitious Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme in T. Narsipur in the district. Mysuru is one of two districts in the State identified for the project.

The Health Department has already selected 76 sub-centres across the taluk. Selection of qualified nurses to work as mid-level health providers at the centres has been completed and appointment letters will be issued in a day or two, sources said.

Those selected will be given comprehensive training for six months from January 1, after which they will be posted at the centres. All 76 centres, which will be called ‘wellness centres’, are expected to become functional from July 1, 2017.

The mid-level health providers, all female, will be stationed at the centres, which will be a clinic-cum-residence for them. Apart from providing healthcare solutions for basic diseases, the health providers will also guide and refer, if need be, patients to the district hospital.

T. Maheshwarappa, the District Project Management Officer, and S. Gopinath, Reproductive Child Healthcare Officer, told The Hindu that the department has over 16 buildings of its own to house centres. For the other centres, it plans to use private buildings. Each centre will be provided with a BP apparatus and equipment to gauge sugar levels and other general diseases.

The health providers will be authorised to give Tetanus injection and iron and folic acid, apart from monitoring pregnant women and children, Dr. Maheshwarappa said. They will also help take people to hospital for cataract surgery. They will assist the common man in getting medical aid without being burdened financially, he said.

The goal of UHC is to ensure that all people obtain the health services they need, be it preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative or palliative, without the risk of financial ruin. The Planning Commission, based on expert group recommendations, had advocated in its 12th Five-Year Plan a roadmap towards UHC by 2022. It suggested that each State run a pilot UHC project in two districts. Accordingly, Mysuru and Raichur were selected in Karnataka.

Progress made, but divides persist

Though there have been significant improvements in areas such as infant mortality and maternal mortality over the years, the rural-urban divide has not been addressed and inter-district and regional disparities continue, said Dr. Maheshwarappa.

He said rates of malnutrition among children aged under five and anaemia among pregnant women continue to remain high. Furthermore, indicators disaggregated for vulnerable groups show a persisting high degree of inequality in terms of access to healthcare services and health outcomes. Prevention and control of many infectious diseases such as tuberculosis remain a challenge and it is further complicated by drug resistance and the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, he said.

He added that incidence of catastrophic expenditure owing to healthcare costs is growing and a large proportion of the population continues to live without any financial protection.

It is in this context, Dr. Maheshwarappa said, that the Karnataka government has recognised UHC as a mechanism of achieving better health and well-being standards. The government has chosen T. Narsipur in Mysuru district and Lingasaguru in Raichur district for the pilot phase.

Another key objective of UHC is to expand healthcare coverage to include the population that is currently left uncovered or is partially covered. This will be done through systematic mapping and prioritisation based on vulnerability. The authorities also hope to determine a comprehensive package of essential health services that can be guaranteed to people and to widen the coverage of financial risk protection, Dr. Maheshwarappa said.