Hassan to get Gandhi Bhavan soon: Minister

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A.Manju has said that Hassan city would soon get a Gandhi Bhavan and the State government has already released ₹20 lakh for its construction.

Mr. Manju, who is also the district in-charge Minister was speaking after unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day at the District Stadium here on Thursday.

Mr. Manju said that the Department of Information and Public Relations has decided to build the Gandhi Bhavan and has earmarked ₹ 3 crore for the same.

“The Department of Animal Husbandry has provided ₹3 crore for research on local varieties of sheep and bulls in Hassan. The Veterinary College in Hassan has been given 28 acres of land to take up the studies,” he added.

Talking about the drought in the district, he said that the district administration has already taken measures to mitigate the situation.

The government has released ₹1.35 crore each to all the drought-hit Assembly constituencies, he said, adding that ₹ 20 lakh has been released to arrange fodder for cattle.

Later speaking to presspersons, Mr. Manju said the government was in support of kambala.

The government will bring an ordinance if required, he said, adding that animals are not tortured in kambala.

Meanwhile, school children participated in the Republic Day programme enthusiastically. More than 1,200 students presented a mass drill and aerobics. Around 30 platoons of police, NCC cadets, and school children participated in the Republic Day parade.