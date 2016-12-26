Hassan institute directed to take action against two assistant professors

more-in

Taking note of the complaints filed against two assistant professors at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), the Department of Medical Education (DME) has instructed the institute’s director to take action against them after discussing the issue with its governing council. Interestingly, Minister for Animal Husbandry A. Manju is among the complainants.

In his letter to the HIMS director on December 15, M.B. Dhotre, undersecretary to DME, has stated that the services of B.S. Srinivas could be withdrawn as the complaints against him show he is not eligible for the post. Similarly, the promotion of G.N. Bharat Kumar could be withheld as he is facing a criminal case. Both are assistant professors in the Department of Paediatrics at HIMS.

B.C. Ravi Kumar, director of HIMS, told reporters on Monday that Dr. Srinivas had obtained a Diplomate of National Board (DNB) from a non-teaching hospital and that he had not completed the mandatory three-year service as a senior resident. “There were questions over his recruitment to the post. Based on the complaint, I wrote to DME,” he said. He confirmed that Mr. Manju was among those who submitted a complaint.

Similarly, a criminal case was filed against Dr. Bharat Kumar before he joined HIMS. “There is a case against him in connection with a question paper leak. We have been directed to withhold his promotion. These issues will be discussed at the next governing council meeting,” Dr. Ravi Kumar said.

Allegation against Minister

Ravi Krishna Reddy, president of the Forum for Building Bribe-Free Karnataka, said action is being initiated against the duo at the instance of Minister Manju. “The fact that the department has begun proceedings against these two staff members because of a letter from a Minister has raised suspicions about his intentions. There is buzz that the politician wants to appoint a relative to a post at HIMS and for that he has filed the complaint,” he said.

When this allegation was brought to the notice of Dr. Ravi Kumar, he said, “I don’t know what will happen in future. We follow the norms during recruitment...it is a transparent process.”