Hassan district administration has Rs. 7 crore for drought relief work

The Hassan district administration has Rs. 7 crore ready to take up work for drought relief in the district, A. Manju, Minister for Animal Husbandry and in-charge of Hassan district, said. He was speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with district officers on drought relief work in Hassan on Monday.

“The Deputy Commissioner has the money and all seven drought-hit taluks have been provided with Rs. 35 lakh each to address the drinking water needs of the people. The officers have been instructed to drill borewells if necessary to provide drinking water. If drilling borewells is not successful, the officers could make arrangements for supply of water through tankers. As of now, 59 villages are getting water through tankers, Mr. Manju said.

The district administration would set up goshalas in all hoblis depending on the availability of water and fodder. “As of now, there is no shortage of fodder. For the next 7-8 months, we can manage with the available stock. However, we are making efforts to procure fodder from neighbouring districts for the coming days,” he said.

Further, the Minister said the district administration would set up water purification units in all gram panchayats in the district. The Land Army Corporation would set up the units soon, he added.

Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra, zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Venkatesh Kumar and others were present.

