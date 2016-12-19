Hassan CMC launches week-long cattle fair

The seven-day cattle fair began in Hassan on Monday. Legislators H.D. Revanna, H.S. Prakash, Hassan CMC president H.S. Anil Kumar and others took part in the fair.

The Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC), here on Monday, launched a week-long cattle fair.

The fair, that used to be an annual event in Hassan till 1999, was reintroduced by CMC president H.S. Anil Kumar.

Fifteen oxen were taken in a procession from the Hemavati Statue Circle in the city to the grounds near Tanneeru Halla, where the all the arrangements for the fair have been made.

Hundreds of farmers bring their animals to the fair. Around 50 farmers had arrived on the first day.

Many more are expected during the course of the event, which will continue up to December 26.

The CMC has made arrangements for sheds, fodder and drinking water for cattle. “We have organised this event as many people in the city stressed upon the need to continue the fair, which was stopped some years ago,” said Mr. Anil Kumar.

Legislators H.D. Revanna, H.S. Prakash and other leaders flagged off the procession of bullocks.