Hampi’s native foreigner passes away

Robert Geesink, a Dutch national and artist who had made Hampi his home for over four decades, passed away on Thursday night. He is survived by his wife Jainabai, three daughters, and a son.

Mr. Geesink, who arrived at Hampi during his tour of India in 1978, decided to settle there after being fascinated by its natural beauty and the ancient architectural monuments. He began capturing them on the canvas.

After a couple of years, he married a local woman, Seetha, of the Lambani community. After her death, he married Ms. Jainabai, also from the Lambani community, and they had four children.

The life of the Lambani community, besides the beauty of the monuments, formed an important part his works. He has done numerous portraits of Lambani women with their colourful traditional attire and jewellery. He also had working knowledge of their Lambani dialect and Kannada.

Mr. Geesink captured in minute details the enchanting rocky terrain and the picturesque environs in and around Hampi. He held exhibitions in various places in the country and also abroad. His paintings were purchased by corporate houses in the district to be displayed in their offices.

Mr. Geesink, who was also a guitar and saxophone player, had a large circle of friends. He had taken a couple of local youths as his students and taught them art.

“He was a multifaceted personality. We have enjoyed his paintings and also his music. Several artists from places such as Bagalkot, Hosapete, and Kannada University, who admired him, came to pay their last respects,” Ramu, an artist and associate of Mr. Geesink, told The Hindu.