Hakki-Pikki tribals find no takers for their medicines, massages

Members of the Hakki-Pikki community, a Scheduled Tribe, at Angadihalli in Belur taluk earn their livelihood by selling plant extracts and offering massages to people with body ache. For the past few days, they have seen little business as people have become too cautious to spend in times of cash shortage.

When The Hindu visited the village on Sunday, almost all the earning members of the families were at home. “We don’t earn anything these days,” said 36-year-old Rahul, who sells medicines and is an expert in body massage. Like him, many in the village keep moving from one place to another almost through the year. They usually visit the village only during special occasions or festivals. “Now, people purchase medicines worth Rs. 150 or Rs. 200 and offer the demonetised Rs. 500 note. What can we do with the note? In some cases, people offered me the new Rs. 2,000 note, for which I did not have change,” he said.

The tribals were living in the nearby forest area till 1950. The then government offered them a place at Anganahatti (which later became Angadihalli). In the first phase, 18 families moved in. In 1961-62, they were all allotted sites. As of now, 360 Hakki-Pikki families, around 250 Shillekyata families and a few Ediga community members reside in the village.

Interestingly, many Hakki-Pikki members have visited foreign countries to offer body massage and have earned well. A few have travelled abroad so many times that they have exhausted three or four passport booklets. However, a few others in the same village don’t even have bank accounts.

Hooraja, a gram panchayat member, said, “Our transactions are all in cash. Many felt there was no need of a bank account. However, this sudden demonetisation has left many in the village in shock,” he said. Those with the banned currency notes have had to request fellow villagers with accounts to exchange the notes for them. “Even now, I have one Rs. 1,000 note with me. I have not been able to exchange it so far. Except this, I don’t have any money on me,” said Mr. Hooraja.

Over the last couple of years, a few tribals from the village have opened bank accounts under the Jan Dhan scheme. But they have done few transactions. But now they have deposited what they had in hand. “Those people deposited money [as they are] worried about losing their BPL card and its benefits,” he said.