HESCOM takes up electrification works in Bhimgadh Wildlife Sanctuary

Forest Dept. approval not sought

In what appears to be a typical case of conflict of interests, the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) has taken up electrification works to support the drinking water supply schemes in villages in and around Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary (BWS) of Khanapur taluk without waiting for clearance from the Forest Department and National Board of Wildlife (NBW).

HESCOM officials, while speaking to The Hindu, admitted to taking up electrification works in an around Hemmadaga under pressure from Khanapur MLA Arvind Patil. The MLA had pressured the HESCOM to go ahead with laying of poles and drawing cables instead of waiting for the Forest Department/NBW to take up work to mitigate shortages during summer. Khanapur was one of the worst-hit taluks in the district during the last drought year 2015-16.

The alleged illegal works came to light when some wildlife activists complained to senior forest officials in Belagavi and Bengaluru. The activists expressed concern that these development activities in the heart of BWS without approval from Forest Department/NBW would damage the pristine tiger habitat in the North Karnataka region. The HESCOM has taken up works to provide electricity connections to Hemmadaga, Degaon, Holda, Mendil and Krishnapur villages under BWS; already around 100 poles had been erected from Hemmadaga to Degaon.

When contacted, a senior official in the HESCOM, requesting not to be quoted, admitted that they commenced the work under political pressure. He said the HESCOM had written to the Forest Department in April this year seeking permission for laying electrical lines in a 30.8 ha area. But, the department had not responded to its request.

However, the works had been stopped since 10 days as the forest officials have taken strong objection.

Wildlife activists say HESCOM had actedin clear violation of Section 2 of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 as it amounts to diverting of forest land for non-forestry purposes without prior approval. It was also in violation of Section 29 of the Wild Life (protection) Act, 1972 amounting to destruction of wildlife habitat apart from violation of Section 26 of Indian Forest Act, 1927.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Basavaraj Patil told The Hindu here on Thursday that HESCOM authorities need to make an ‘online application’ with all supporting documents to seek permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and hence had been advised to do it afresh.

He said the Centre had relaxed rules and permitted State governments to allow development works for essential services like drinking water supply and underground electrification works under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 but only in one hectare (2.50 acres) area. If the area was more, permission had to be obtained from the Centre. The HESCOM should not have taken up the works without prior approval. The works had been stopped and a FIR had been registered against the HESCOM.