HESCOM stops electrification work in Bhimgad sanctuary after forest officials raise objections

HESCOM has laid electricity lines near Hemmadga in the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in Khanapur taluk without approval from the Forest Department.

In what appears to be a case of conflict of interests, Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) has taken up electrification works to support drinking water supply schemes in villages in and around Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in Khanapur taluk without waiting for necessary clearance from the Forest Department and National Board of Wildlife, while the latter’s efforts to protect environment in the forests areas have so far been allegedly incompatible.

Political pressure

HESCOM officials, while speaking to The Hindu, admitted to having taken up electrification works in and around Hemmadga under pressure from the Khanapur MLA Arvind Patil. The MLA had pressured HESCOM to go ahead with erecting poles and drawing cables instead of waiting too long for the Forest Department or National Board of Wildlife to give permission to commence work as it would have affected the commencement of drinking water supply schemes taken up to mitigate water shortage during summer. Khanapur taluk was one of the worst-hit taluks in the district during the drought year 2015-16.

Complaint

The alleged illegal work came to light when some wildlife activists complained to senior forest officials in Belagavi and Bengaluru.

The activists have expressed concern that these development activities in the heart of the sanctuary without prior approval from the Forest Department or National Board of Wildlife would damage the pristine tiger habitat in the North Karnataka region.

HESCOM has taken up work to provide electricity connections to Hemmadga, Degaon, Holda, Mendil and Krishnapur villages falling under the sanctuary. Nearly 100 poles had been erected from Hemmadga to Degaon without obtaining prior permission from the authorities concerned.

When contacted, a senior official in HESCOM requesting anonymity admitted that they commenced work under political pressure.

He said that HESCOM wrote to the Forest Department in April this year seeking permission for laying electricity lines in 30.8 hectares of area. But, the department had not responded to its request.

However, work was stopped 10 days ago as the forest officials took strong objection to it.

Wildlife activists said that HESCOM had acted, although under political pressure, but in clear violation of Section 2 of Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, as it amounts to diverting forest land for non-forestry purposes without prior approval.

It was in violation of Section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 amounting to destruction of wildlife habitat apart from violation of Section 26 of Indian Forest Act 1927.

‘Do it afresh’

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forest Basavaraj Patil said here on Thursday that HESCOM authorities should make an online application to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests with all supporting documents seeking permission and hence, they had been advised to do it afresh.He said that the Union government had relaxed rules and permitted the State governments to allow development works for essential services such as drinking water supply and underground electrification work under the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 but only in one hectare (2.50 acres) of area. If the area was more, then permission was to be obtained from the Union government. HESCOM should not have taken up the work without prior approval. The work had been stopped now and a first information report registered against HESCOM.