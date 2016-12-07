HDMC to conduct Rajyotsava sports meet

more-in

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) will host a three-day sports meet for men and women as part of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations from December 7 to 9.

Altaf Kittur, municipal councillor and president of the HDMC Sports Committee, told reporters on Friday that the events will be conducted at the Nehru Stadium on December 7 and 8 and at the R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on December 9. He said that in addition to events for locals and students, there will also be competitions for the municipal councillors at 3 p.m. on December 8.

In order to participate, students will have to bring a bonafide certificate from their schools. Those interested need to register their names at the HDMC office at Nehru Stadium before 5 p.m. on December 6, he said.

Mr. Kittur said kabaddi and volleyball events will be held on Wednesday and athletics on Thursday. Wrestling and bodybuilding events will be held on Friday.