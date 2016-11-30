HDMC collects Rs. 16 cr. as tax after demonetisation

more-in

Nearly 40 p.c. of shopkeepers had not paid their taxes: official

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has collected Rs. 16 crore as tax in the last 20 days after demonetisation of high-value currency, HDMC commissioner Siddalingaiah Hiremath has said.

Replying to a query by Yasin Haveripeth, councillor, at the general body meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Hiremath said that before demonetisation, only 40 per cent of the tax collection target had been met. As tax payers were allowed to use old currency, there had been a hike in collection. A sum of Rs 8.18 crore had been collected as property tax; Rs. 1.6 crore as stallage fee; Rs. 70 lakh as property tax through cheque; and Rs. 2.3 crore as water cess in Hubballi and Rs. 1.4 crore in Dharwad. “Now, the HDMC has extended the period of paying taxes through old Rs. 500 notes till December 15 and the amount is likely to go up,” he said.

Nearly 40 per cent of shopkeepers had not paid their taxes and now 150 were visiting the HDMC to pay their pending taxes in instalments. The remaining defaulters had been told to pay by December 15. “The HDMC had set a target to collect Rs. 9 crore as stallage fee, of which Rs. 3 crore had been collected so far and the remaining is expected to be collected in a fortnight,” he said.

Members of all political parties condemned HDMC officials for not carrying out works on filling potholes. Lower cadre officials had not been cooperating with senior officials and directions from the commissioner had not been implemented, they said.

The meeting also decided to waive the interest charged on pending water bills to help the poor. Member Deepak Chinchore said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister and the government was ready to pay the amount. Mr. Hiremath said the HDMC would waive the interest levied on pending water bills and the people might now pay only the water cess.