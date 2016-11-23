HC restrains authorities from holding Kambala for now

more-in

The people of the coastal districts may not be able to witness Kambala this season as the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday restrained the authorities concerned and the district Kambala committees from holding the traditional buffalo races during the pendency of a public interest litigation petition filed by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, against the use of buffaloes for such races.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the interim order after Advocate- General Madhusoodan R. Naik submitted that the government initially issued an order on December 17, 2015 permitting Kambala by imposing certain conditions but subsequently that order was withdrawn.

He, however, made it clear that the government, if the court permits, has no objection to permit Kambala race if it falls within the parameters of the guidelines formulated by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Senior Counsel B.V. Acharya, who appeared for various Kambala committees, argued that Kambala is a traditional buffalo race continuing for the last 700 years, and has become a part and parcel of the culture of farmers of the coastal region.

However, the Bench observed that though Kambala is continuing for a long period, this tradition cannot overtake the law as the rights of the animals are statutorily protected under the provisions of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.