HC refuses to quash chargesheet against Bhaskar Rao

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday declined to quash the chargesheet filed against former Lokayukta Y. Bhaskar Rao for his failure to act against complaints of corruption and extortion in the Lokayukta institution.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Mr. Rao, who had questioned the summons issued against him by a special court based on an additional chargesheet filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Ashwin, who is Mr. Rao’s son, is one of the main accused in the alleged corruption and extortion cases as per the chargesheet.

Mr. Rao, a former Chief Justice of the High Court, had challenged the chargesheet while contending that he had immunity from being prosecuted besides questioning the sanction granted by the Governor to the SIT for his prosecution.

Nov 22, 2016

