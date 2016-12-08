HC orders probe against Kanachur medical institute

more-in

The High Court of Karnataka ordered the Fee Regulatory Committee to probe into the incident of a student surrendering her government-quota MBBS seat after a private medical college in Mangaluru allegedly demanded “excess” fees.

Sahana was admitted to first-year MBBS course in Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Deralakatte, near Mangaluru, through Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) under the 38 government quota seats in the college. She surrendered the seat on October 14 with her father raising a complaint to KEA that the college management had “compelled her to withdraw” her admission. The college management had demanded fees of Rs. 5 lakh to Rs.6 lakh every year which they could not afford, it was alleged.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Jayant M. Patel and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passed the interim order, while hearing a petition filed by another student Aousaf Hussain, who was discharged from college as his admission was not approved by the State authorities.

The college had admitted Mr. Hussain on September 30, the last date for admission, as only 37 seats under the government quota were filled by the KEA. However, the KEA later allotted another student, Uniasa Zainab, against the vacancy as the Supreme Court extended the last date for admission to October 7.

As the authorities had directed the college to admit Ms. Zainab against the vacancy, the college discharged Mr. Hussain from the course.

However, Mr. Hussain claimed that he was entitled to continue in the course.

Meanwhile, the Bench said if the complaint of Ms. Sahana’s father is genuine, it would be a case of “exploitation” by the management or prima facie an attempt to compel Ms. Sahana to withdraw from the course, thereby making room to protect the admission of Mr. Hussain.

Without expressing any view on the conduct of the college or its management, the Bench said that it would take a view based on the outcome of the probe. The probe report, along with recommendations, had to be submitted to the court by February 10. The Bench also refused to permit Mr. Hussain to continue the course.