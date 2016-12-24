HC issues notice toRCU VC, Registrar

more-in

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday issued an emergent notice to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Rani Channamma University (RCU), Belagavi, in a writ petition directing them to appear before it on December 27 in connection with the issue of excess affiliation fee.

The writ petition, filed by Arihant Charitable Trust represented by its president Mahaveer B. Sagari, Arihant Charitable Minority BSW and MSW College, Muddebihal, and two others running the unaided RCU-affiliated colleges in Vijayapura district, has challenged excessive affiliation fee structure of the university for 2017-18.

The court also said that if the respondents fail to appear before it on the date of hearing, the petition would be dealt with in their absence, according to Mr. Mahaveer Sagari.