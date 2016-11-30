HC gives green signal to continue probe against former V-Cs of KSOU

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed continuation of the probe into a criminal case registered against K.S. Rangappa and M.G. Krishnan, both former Vice-Chancellors of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, in connection with alleged irregularities in purchase of computers, among other charges.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order while dismissing the petitions filed by Prof. Rangappa, who is now Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University, Prof. Krishnan, and other KSOU officials — T.D. Devegowda, Ramanatham Naidu, B.S. Vishwanath, P. S. Naik and V. N. Kamalesh. The court also vacated its interim order staying the probe.

On August 19, 2016, an FIR was registered by the Jayalakshmipuram police based on a complaint filed by the financial officer of KSOU.

The court said the complaint was not registered merely on the basis of an audit report but on the report submitted by a one-man committee appointed by the Chancellor. This renders the petitioners accountable to a greater or lesser degree, it said.

“...it would not be prudent for this court to superimpose its opinion on factual aspects which are primarily urged in these petitions as to each of the petitioners being far removed from having had anything to do with the transactions or decisions. As the law adequately provides for any of the petitioners to absolve himself of criminal intent or act even before commencement of trial, it would not be for this court to prevent or stall the investigation and further proceedings against the petitioners,” the court observed.

However, the court restrained the police from arresting Prof. Rangappa and Prof. Naik, the present Registrar of KSOU, for a period of 15 days, after their counsel sought time to move the jurisdictional court. It said there was no need for the accused to seek bail till now as the HC had stayed the probe, but now there is a possibility of their arrest.