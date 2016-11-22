HC declines to interfere with prosecution of Bhaskar Rao

more-in

Rejects his contention that he has immunity from being prosecuted

In a setback to the former Lokayukta, Y. Bhaskar Rao, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday declined to interfere with the charge sheet filed against him in a case related to the alleged extortion and corruption in the Lokayukta institution. The court also rejected his contention that he had “immunity” from being prosecuted.

In his verdict, Justice Anand Byrareddy held that it is not possible to accept that the Lokayukta is “protected” under the Judges (Protection) Act, 1985 from being prosecuted as the Lokayukta does not render any judgements and has no occasion to decide any lis. Also, the protection under Section 3 of the Judges (Protection) Act is available only for any act committed while acting in the discharge of official or judicial duty or function, the court said.

The court also said there was no need of prior sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act as Mr. Rao had resigned from his post when the charge sheet was filed against him on August 3, 2016.

Regarding the sanction required to prosecute a public servant under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the court said that though the special investigation team (SIT) had secured sanction from the Governor, no sanction was required to prosecute Mr. Rao.

“...it is evident from a prima facie examination of the allegations against the petitioner [Mr. Rao] that the offences are certainly not connected with the actions that could be relatable to the discharge of official functions by the petitioner. Hence, there is no difficulty in concluding in the light of the law as laid down by the above line of cases [of the Supreme Court] that no sanction would be required under section 197 of the Cr.PC,” the court held.

Final report

The court also held that the SIT was right in filing a final report of the probe before the jurisdictional court as it probed a criminal case registered by way of a First Information Report and was submitting a probe report under the Lokayukta Act though the SIT itself was constituted by the State on the recommendation of the Lokayukta.

The main charge against Mr. Rao is that he intentionally allowed commission of offences by the other accused, including his son Ashwin Y., by deliberately omitting to take action to prevent them.