HAL rolls out locally upgraded Hawk trainer

The first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132 advanced trainer aircraft, named as Hawk-i, has been rolled out.

This aircraft will fly in next month’s air show, Aero India 2017 at Bengaluru, according to T. Suvarna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of its manufacturer, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

This is the 100th Hawk aircraft produced by HAL under licence from its original maker BAE Systems and has a ‘made in India’ mark.

“HAL has successfully achieved its programme to indigenously upgrade the Hawk Mk132 for achieving self-reliance," a HAL release quoted him as saying.

The upgrade gives independence in matters such as the integration of new sub-systems or modifications, avionics systems and enhancing the aircraft’s operational and training capabilities.

Imported mission computer and data transfer units have been replaced by HAL-designed and developed systems. This allows digital map generation for improved situational awareness of trainee pilots.

The other improvements are an embedded virtual training system, secured voice communication and data link capability through Softnet Radio.