Group of youths comes to aid of patients at K.R. Hospital

A private initiative by a few youths on Sunday helped 145 patients and their attendants at K.R. Hospital to tide over the small change crisis that has been sparked off by the demonetisation exercise.

The youth, led by V. Krishnoji Rao and Niranjanrao Kadam, along with their friends Chandrashekar and Santosh, managed to raise small currency of various denominations worth Rs. 72,000 and distributed them to the needy.

Mr. Rao told The Hindu that the plan was to distribute change to patients at K.R. Hospital, tourists near Mysuru palace, Chamundi Hills and other places. “But we could hardly find any tourists either at the palace or the zoo. So we decided to stick to the hospital,” he said.

He said they had seen patients and their attendants suffering at the hospital and thus had approached the banks for help. But the banks were not responsive and they then approached various organisations, including temples, asking for small denomination notes. Even many citizens came forward to contribute, he added.

Mr. Krishnoji said that inspired by the tremendous public response, the team has resolved to distribute small denomination notes at certain points to the needy. This will be done regularly till the crisis is over, he said, adding that they would try to distribute change at least twice a week.