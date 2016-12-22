Gowda vows to bring JD(S) back to power in 2018 Assembly polls

JD(S) activists welcoming the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

more-in

Launching a JD(S) membership drive here on Thursday, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda vowed to bring the party back to power in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Mr. Gowda said that he did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of party’s state unit President H.D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister with the support of BJP.

But, Mr. Gowda said he would now like to see Mr. Kumaraswamy take oath as Chief Minister in 2018 without the support of any other parties.

The drive launched from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru is aimed at enrolling at least 25,000 members in each assembly constituency in the State.

Setting a target of winning 113 seats in the State Assembly, Mr. Gowda said he was confident of securing people’s support in his mission.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mocking at the prospect of JD(S) coming to power in the State, Mr. Gowda said the people of the State will give a befitting reply to him.

He accused the Congress and BJP of pushing the State to brink of bankruptcy with their maladministration.

Mr. Gowda even came down heavily on the Centre’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes.

The move has not only caused widespread inconvenience to the general public, particularly the poor, but has also made the country a laughing stock at the international level, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Mr. Gowda said that the future course of action with regard to eight suspended MLAs of the party will be decided after the three-member disciplinary committee submits its report.

“The matter is before the disciplinary committee now,” Mr. Gowda said before adding that a decision with regard to the issue will be decided after receiving the committee’s report.