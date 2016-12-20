Govt. urged to cancelrecruitment process

more-in

The Karnataka State Ph.D Graduates Federation has urged the State government to cancel the recruitment process which is under progress to fill vacant assistant professor posts.

In a release, federation president Tayappa H. has said that this time, Ph.D degree holders who obtained their research degrees without doing the course work have not been allowed to take part in the appointment process.

However, the Department of Higher Education had ignored the fact that course work was not compulsory for awarding Ph.D degrees prior to 2009. But, the government issued a notification making course work mandatory after completion of Ph.D, which is unscientific, he said. Hence, the government should allow Ph.D holders who have obtained degrees before 2009 to participate in the ongoing recruitment process.

The government had rejected the applications of several such candidates. This was not correct. The government should either allow the candidates who have obtained Ph.D degrees without course work prior to 2009 or else cancel the entire recruitment process, he said.

As many as 2,770 candidates had moved the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal seeking permission to apply for the post. They had even submitted the forms. They had filled forms under 24 subjects and had paid Rs. 2,500 each fee. The Collegiate Education Department had accepted them.

During scrutiny of applications, the government had rejected the applications of 2,596 candidates for not completing course work and accepted the application forms of only 174 candidates. Due to the government’s dual attitude, the candidates who have completed Ph.D before 2009 have been deprived of a fair chance.