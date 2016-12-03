Govt. to review notification onKappatagudda reserve forests

more-in

The State government will reconsider the notification that removed the conservation tag for 17,872 hectares of reserved forest areas on Kappatagudda Hills in Gadag district.

A committee [to be headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah] himself will review the notification after the end of the winter session of the legislature, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

This assurance was given to a delegation of seers from more than 15 religious institutions from North Karnataka region led by Siddalinga Swami of Tontadarya Mutt, Gurusiddharajayogendra Swami of Moorasavir Mutt and Jayamrutyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama, who made common cause to protect the conservation reserve tag for the forest area, now threatened by the government’s notification of November 4.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil, who is also district in-charge of Gadag, explained the struggle of the seers to protect the Kappatagudda forests for the past several years.

Meanwhile, the seers suggested that an exclusive deer park be developed within the Kappataguda forests to protect both deer and blackbuck and prevent them from straying out of forests for green fodder.

This would also help protect standing agricultural crops.