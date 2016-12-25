Govt. to pay additional 0.05 p.c. of wagesunder MGNREGA for delay in disbursal

H.K. Patil, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, during his visit to Kavaloor in Koppal district on Saturday to oversee the implementation of work to remove silt from a tank under MGNREGA.

The State government has decided to pay an additional 0.05 per cent of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as compensation in case there was delay in disbursal after the scheduled 15 days, according to H.K. Patil, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and also Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee assessing the prevailing drought conditions in various districts of Hyderabad-Karnatak region.

Speaking to presspersons at Kavaloor village in the district on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that delay in payment of wages under MGNREGA was a common complaint voiced by the people in the rural areas. “As per the Act, wages had to be paid within 15 days. If there was any delay, fine had to be imposed and compensation had to be given. Accordingly, the State government has decided to compensate the delay by 0.05 per cent of the total wages if paid beyond 15 days. Yet, if there was further delay, disciplinary action would be initiated against officials concerned besides levying fine on them and also the gram panchayat presidents,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that stress had been laid on taking up works under MGNREGA in drought-hit areas and the State government had decided to write to the Union Government to enhance the number of man-days by 50 days in view of the drought. “This year, the drought is very severe and the government will request the Union government to increase the number of man-days beyond 150 days,” he added.

Mr. Patil, accompanied by Higher Education and district in-charge Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi, MLA Raghavendra Hitnal, Deputy Commissioner M. Kanagavalli, went round some of the drought-hit villages in Koppal and Yelburga taluks of the district.

Stating that the drought condition was very severe in the district, Mr. Patil said that due emphasis was being laid on easing the drinking water crisis, generation of employment and providing fodder for cattle. He said that removing silt from tanks was a good programme and it was being taken up in a big way. As far as fodder requirement was concerned, he would discuss the issue with the officials about the steps being taken to procure it, and also setting up goshalas.

To a question, he reiterated that the Union government had not released funds for tackling drought even after three memorandums were submitted by the State Ministers, including Kagodu Thimmappa and Krishna Byre Gowda.