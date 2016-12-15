Karnataka

Governor suspends KSOU Registrar

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala has placed P.S. Naik, Registrar of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), under suspension.

The notification suspending Prof. Naik follows a proposal sent by the State government seeking the assent of the Governor to remove him from the post. Prof. Naik is one among the persons against whom an FIR has been filed in connection with irregularities and mismanagement in KSOU.

The one-man fact-finding committee of Justice K. Bhaktavatsala had unearthed various irregularities and mismanagement in the KSOU, and Prof. Naik, being the Registrar, was also the custodian of documents pertaining to the university.

