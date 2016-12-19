Governor cautions police on obeying oral orders

Governor Vajubhai Vala at the inauguration of 60th All-India Police Duty Meet in Mysuru on Monday. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, ADGP (Crime) Bhaskar Rao, and DGP Om Prakash are seen.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Monday asked police personnel to be cautious while obeying oral orders of their seniors and others, lest they end up committing ‘illegal’ acts.

“Stick to your duty and don’t do anything that is beyond your function. Don’t do anything wrong, and stifle anti-social elements with courage,” the Governor told police personnel after inaugurating the 60th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM), which began at the Karnataka Police Academy here.

He said Indian States will be on the path to development if their police system was good and their officers brave. He also called upon policemen to educate the masses and give priority to addressing their grievances. “Be a karmayogi and discharge duties without any fear,” he said.

Mr. Vala said the successful models of the participating teams from various States at the AIPDM can be learnt and replicated. He also asked the police teams to emphasis on addressing cybercrimes.

Earlier, the Governor watched a march past by the participating teams. Besides personnel from various States, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Railway Protection Force, Assam Rifles, National Security Guard, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police members too are participating in the meet.

Karnataka is hosting the meet for the sixth time, after having done so in 1961, 1981, 1993, 2004 and 2009. The meet is an opportunity for the participants to sharpen their professional skills by sharing their experiences in policing.

The Tamil Nadu team has the highest number of women — eight, while Odisha comes second with three.

In his welcome address, Director General of Police Om Prakash said the participating teams will share their experiences in crime prevention and detection. Crimes related to IT, economic offences, counter-terrorism, capabilities of the police canine squad, crime scene investigation, and the use of technology in investigation are among the areas that will be explored during the five-day meet.